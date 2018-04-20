Will Smith’s delightful story of meeting Michael Jackson

Now, this is a story all about how…Will Smith met Michael Jackson, all thanks to Suge Knight.

The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star took to his YouTube page to share the story of his first and only meeting with the King of Pop, and it’s truly of a one-of-a-kind story.

Smith recalled being at the BET Awards when he was determined to meet Jackson, as he never had.

As the night started coming to a close, Smith realized his chance was slipping away.

Suddenly, there was a “frenzy” and he was placed in a utility closet, he recalled.

Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, had apparently caused a disturbance, leading to safety concerns.

It was not long before Smith realized he was not alone in the closet — he was with Jackson.

“I hear, ‘Hey,’…and I turn around and Michael Jackson is behind me in the closet,” he said.

Smith recalled his brief conversation with Jackson, during which they talked about Knight’s propensity for “trippin” and comic books. (“I don’t know anything about no comic books but I’m here with Michael Jackson, I ain’t gonna tell him that,” Smith said.)

As quickly as it happened, it was over. Jackson’s security rushed back into the room, pushed Smith aside (“like he never saw the Fresh Prince,'” Smith joked), and took him away.

Luckily for Smith, someone snapped a picture of the two of them, which he shared at the end of the video.

“I guess I have Suge Knight to thank for it.”

Knight is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Smith’s started his YouTube channel about four months ago and has recently started sharing a variety of produced videos. One of him interviewing Sophia, a humanoid robot, has more than 8 million views.