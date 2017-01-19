Coachella Valley Residents Prepare For Inauguration

Coachella Valley Region

Several groups throughout the Coachella Valley and Riverside County are getting ready for inauguration Friday for a handful of scheduled events.

"We are so excited. We cannot wait to see this take place. We have waited eight years. Patiently eight years," said Nancy Carter, President of the Palm Springs Republican Women Federated group.

Most of the people I spoke with said they are going to watch the inauguration from the comfort of their homes.

"Eight o’clock in the morning is going to be a little rough, don’t you think? But we’re going to watch it and we’re going to be happy," said Palm Springs Republican Women Federated member Sue Piersall.

The Banning Beaumont Cherry Valley Tea Party will host an inauguration watch party at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Banning at 8 A.M. There will also be a large gathering at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside.

"I’m relieved. After eight years of a president that has essentially ignored the constitution, and I am a constitution expert, that’s my forte, I’m relieved that we might be going in a different direction," said Radio Host and Author Douglas V. Gibbs.

Suffice it to say, not everyone is relieved.

"It’s a very difficult situation because I believe in the office, but this man is not respecting that office that I respect so much by the way he is behaving," said Congressman Raul Ruiz.

"I have always respected any other president even if I did not vote for him. Whether it was Mr. Reagan or even Mr. Nixon at the beginning and Mr. Bush, I have respected but, I’m sorry, I feel no respect for this man," said Palm Desert resident Caroline Radin.