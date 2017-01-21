Hundreds of Local Demonstrators Join Protests Across the Nation

Coachella Valley Region

Beginning at Civic Center Park, up and down the Westfield mall, across El Paseo and through downtown Palm Springs, hundreds marched today against President Donald Trump and in solidarity with women’s rights.

"That we are the people," began Rick Deutsch. "You forgot one thing, " Melissa Battersby interjected. "We have a right to our bodies; women’s rights are human rights."

Some people disagreed with the protesters.

"I support anyone who is our president of the United States duly elected, " said Michael Jacobs, a store owner at Westfield Palm Desert.

One wished the election would have had a different outcome.

"I was a good friend of Hillary Clinton, said LaRae Orullian, a Palm Springs resident. "I was the national president of Girl Scouts when she was the first lady. I got to know her well and I’m broken-hearted that she didn’t get elected. But she’s the most qualified person, woman, and I think person for the job."

At 83-years-old, Orullian used a walker in the march.

"It is togetherness," said Orullian. "Be patient and we need to work together."

A divided nation a day after inauguration.