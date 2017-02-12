Cathedral City Celebrates 70 Years Of Art

Cathedral City, CA

Today the Agnes Pelton Society invited the community to tour the homes of Cathedral City Cove Artists. The self-guided tour commemorated the 70th anniversary of when famed artist Agnes Pelton opened her home as the first art gallery in Cathedral City.

"It gives us an opportunity to highlight a number of the artists who live in the Cathedral City Cove. There are probably over seventy artists in the cove at the moment," said Cathedral City Councilman Shelly Caplan.

The tour featured historic adobe, pre-World War II and mid-century homes. Each with an artist working their magic for all to watch.

"This work is kind of editorial portraits bringing the emotions of women into contemporary life," said artist Jill Carey Michaels.

While every house on the tour had its own special charm, the home of famed Cathedral City artist Agnes Pelton may be the most storied.

"Her home was very important to her. She lived in an actual windmill that was famous in Long Island before she came here. So she put a lot of thought into this," said Agnes Pelton Society President Peter Palladino.

"She settled in the cove in 1932 and started to paint from here…she was known for her desert paintings like Smoke Trees and Dates," said Simeon Den, managing director of the Agnes Pelton Society.

In 1947 Pelton opened her home as the first art gallery in Cathedral City.

"She was pretty amazing and esoteric and local people just think of her as a desert artist but basically she did that to eat," said Palladino.

After moving to the desert, Pelton’s paintings began to change.

"In the 1930’s she was doing these incredible, colorful and transcendental paintings," said Den.