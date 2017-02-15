Palm Springs Rescinds Vacation Rental Ordinance

PALM SPRINGS, Ca.

This morning Councilman J.R. Roberts and Geoff Kors said they are scratching the original ordinance for one that they say is a better compromise for both sides of the argument in the ongoing disagreement of Palm Springs vacation rentals.

"We’re passing a new and different ordinance that we negotiated in good faith with the vacation rental industry as well as our neighborhoods. So it has significant changes, but it also has additional protections for our neighborhoods," said Palm Springs City Councilman Geoff Kors.

Changes to the original ordinance include the grandfathering of all permits. In other words, those that have more than one permit will be allowed to reapply annually and keep their permits until they sell the property or have a change of title.

"What were doing now is allowing people to have vacation rentals setting rules and preventing future multiple ownership. And we’re not allowing people to use these as full time hotels anymore," said Kors.

The new ordinance requires rental owners to pass an education and testing process every year so they are well versed in the rules of the ordinance.

Neighborhood groups who are opposed to vacation rentals aren’t convinced the new ordinance will change their concerns.

"For us it’s more of the same old thing. Since 2008 the industry has been driving the bus here. They couldn’t care less about the neighbors or our neighborhoods, it’s all about short term profit," said Mike Ziskind.

The ordinance will require a live meet and greet between guests and vacation rental owners and managers. Guests will be read the rules of the house and the city requirements and then asked to sign an agreement.

Vacation rentals are in important part of our economy and I think it’s all about enforcement so the city is continuing the conversation with stake holders, with everybody for a compromise and I think that’s a good thing," said Kelly McLean, vice president of McLean Company.