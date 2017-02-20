Trump Protesters Sound Off In Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA

On this Presidents Day people here in the Coachella Valley expressed mixed thoughts on presidents past and present.

In Palm Desert, hundreds took to Civic Center Park to protest the policies of President Donald Trump.

"This is to identify that we did not vote for or do we recognize Donald Trump as President of the United States," said protester Bob Terry.

Protesters said they are frustrated with things such as President Trumps stances on immigration, the building of a wall on the Mexican border, women’s reproductive rights and the travel ban from seven middle eastern countries.

"Most of the time that when I’ve protested it’s been on an single issue, things like the Vietnam War or discrimination of some kind, but very focused. This time one of the problems for all of us is that there are ten, twenty things out there. All of which are really important to the American democracy," said protester Jess Stoddart.

People carried sign that said "Resist Trump," "Fake president" and "Legalization for everyone."

"I believe that what the administration is doing is dividing our country with hate and with fear. And he’s doing that based on hate for a lot of the minority groups," said protester Carmen Ginter.

"Donald Trump did not win the popular vote and I don’t think he reflects the values of America," said protester Alison Reardon.