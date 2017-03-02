Council Members Concerned About Future Hotel Plan

Palm Springs, CA

During Wednesday’s meeting some Palm Springs Council members hesitated to approve a report on the master plan of the Spa Resort Hotel.

Mayor Pro Tem Ginny Foat and Councilman J.R. Roberts voiced their concerns.

Roberts says the height of the future hotel is a major issue, "The city would never allow any building higher than 100 feet even if that and the hotel they’re proposing is potentially 175 feet, so again my real concern here is this is very out of scale with our downtown," adding that open space and parking also need to be addressed, "it’s a very, very large project and right now only about 37 percent open space which is very low the third thing of great concern is right now based on the city calculations this project would be under parked by half,"

But the council felt forced to approve the plan or they would lose the right to have input on the project, so before unanimously approving it they asked some of the specifics be taken out.

"We decided to take out a lot of the language out because we didn’t feel conformable confirming some of these sizes, some of these numbers," says Roberts.

While Roberts acknowledges that ultimately the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Council will have the last word, he has high hopes they will come to a place where everyone feels good about a building that will be there for many years, "It’s sovereign land and the tribe can essentially do whatever it wants but the city and the tribe go way back in working together and working together well and I’m certain that’s where we’ll end up here as well."

The Council voted to set up an ad hoc committee to further discuss their concerns in a closed forum with the Tribe.

The Tribe will accept input from the council and community until March 13, 2017. You can see the plan and submit comments here: Vision Agua Caliente