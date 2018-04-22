Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Centered in Thousand Palms Shakes Valley





At approximately 5:46pm Sunday evening, the US Geological Survey confirmed a 3.9 magnitude earthquake centered in Thousand Palms, CA shook through the Coachella Valley.

Initial calls coming into our newsroom show the earthquake was felt throughout the entire valley.

The earthquake occurred on the active San Andreas Fault Line at a depth of approximately 5 miles.

According the USGS shake maps, although only a 3.9, the valley shaking felt more like a 5.0.

No reports of injury or damage.

