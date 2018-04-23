Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge Delivers 3rd Child

The Duchess of Cambridge safely delivered her third child, a boy, on Monday, hours after entering a London hospital, Britain’s royal palace said. Her husband Prince William was present for the birth.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been announced, is fifth in line to the throne. He was 8 pounds, 7 ounces when Catherine gave birth just after 11 a.m. local time, according to Kensington Palace.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

It’s a busy month for the royal family — Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

The 36-year-old duchess and her husband traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London before the 11 a.m. birth.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans have set up camp outside the hospital for the “royal baby watch” since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

In a mix of royal tradition and modernity, the birth was set to be announced with a notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace — and on royal social media accounts.

Many are betting on a traditional royal name for the baby, with bookmakers saying Mary, Alice, Arthur and James are the most popular guesses. Monday is St. George’s Day, England’s national day, but the name is already taken by the baby’s big brother.

Like its older siblings, the baby’s full title will be Her (or His) Royal Highness, Princess (or Prince), followed by several given names.

The royal couple revealed in September that they were expecting their third child. The Palace made the pregnancy announcement because Catherine had to bow out of an official engagement that day for health reasons. As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness. Officials announced both her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements.

William and Catherine celebrated some other family milestones in the past year. Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, began attending nursery school in January. To mark the occasion, the Palace released special photos Catherine took of the princess before her first day at Willcocks Nursery School in London.

And George, who turns 5 in July, attended his first day of school in September. On the big day, William walked his son hand-in-hand to the entrance of Thomas’s Battersea in London.