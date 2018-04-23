Rescue Crews Searching for Missing Hiker in Joshua Tree National Park

Search efforts were underway Monday to locate a legally blind senior citizen who went missing this weekend while hiking in Joshua Tree National Park.

David Sewell, 76, of Joshua Tree left a note in his car indicating that he was departing “for an unspecified location in Johnny Long Canyon” and that if he did return the following day, “he would need assistance,” according to a statement from park officials.

Park rangers found Sewell’s vehicle abandoned at around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Quail Springs Day Use Area, which is near the San Bernardino County-Riverside County border within the park.

Around 50 searchers have been looking for Sewell since 6:45 a.m. Monday, with two K-9 teams and helicopters dispatched.

Park officials said they have spoken with Sewell’s daughter, who told them that in addition to Sewell being legally blind, he also suffers from “numerous health issues.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was urged to call the tip line at (888) 294-3666.