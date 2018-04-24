Two Officers Shot, One Dead After Shooting Near Home Depot in Northeast Dallas

Two Dallas police officers and a civilian have been shot near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas, police confirm. Multiple sources have confirmed to NBC DFW that one of the officers has died.

One person was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson. Further information was not provided.

The civilian’s condition is not known at this time.

Officers are currently searching for the shooter.

The store is located in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. The shooting happened o Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

A baseball game at nearby Dallas Lutheran High School is on lockdown while the search continues for a gunman. Everyone at the game is locked inside the school.

DART has closed the Forest Lane Station until further notice due to the incident.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings sent out a statement on Twitter after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the incident.