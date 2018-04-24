Palm Desert Freshman Shoots 1-Under-Par In First Round of DVL Finals

Desert Valley League (DVL) boys’ golf finals are in full swing. Round one was played today at the Classic Club in Palm Desert.

The Coachella Valley, also referred to as the ‘Golf Capital of the World’, attracts high school talent from across the state of California. Palm Desert freshman Charlie Wardrup is one. Wardrup transferred to Palm Desert High School in hopes of improving his golf game. Wardrup has four years of competiting on the golf course under his belt and went up against the Valley’s best today, including Aztec Charlie Reiter who recently competed as an amateur exemption at the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge. Wardrop shot a 71 to finish the first round of DVL finals 1-under-par and at the top of the leaderboard.

The final round of DVL boys’ golf finals is set for Thursday at the Classic Club in Palm Desert.