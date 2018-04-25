Anheuser-Busch Los Angeles to Reopen for Tours

If you’ve driven along the 405 Freeway north of the 101 Freeway, or swung by Van Nuys Airport, you’ve passed it: Anheuser-Busch Brewery. It’s a massive building, one that can trace its history back to 1954, and if you were a kid in the late 1960s or early ’70s, you might have even visited the adjacent Busch Gardens, a theme-park-y experience that now lives in local legend and memory.

But how to see inside the historic structure and learn how Budweiser beer is brewed and bottled? Several other Anheuser-Busch locations around the country offer tours, including in Fairfield, California, but the Los Angeles location has not offered official tours “… in almost 40 years.” That will all change over the summer of 2018, when the historic brewery schedules a “select number of tours” on “select weekends.”

Get some of the early information now on the sure-to-fill-up tours, which will be available for booking on Saturday, June 2. (Formerly announced as May 31.)

The final tour date for 2018 is Sept. 2. In addition to the informative walk-through, look for a pop-up gift shop, too.

Tour reservations may be made at BudweiserTours.com beginning on Tuesday, May 1. Los Angeles currently isn’t listed among the available brewery tours, but check back on the first day of May for times, prices, dates, and more information.

“During the tour experience, guests will be taken through the hop room, brewkettle floor, fermentation room and Bud Light sampling room. Throughout the experience, guests have an opportunity to sample Anheuser-Busch products including Budweiser and Bud Light.” Is this the summer you finally get a look inside the famous structure? Alight on your ticket beginning on May 1.