Man Convicted of Attempted Murder During Coachella Break-In

A man who broke into a Coachella home last summer and was shot during a firefight, then later claimed that he was wounded during an unrelated altercation at a gas station on the other side of the county, was convicted of attempted murder, burglary and robbery charges.

A June 7 sentencing date is scheduled for Christopher Reyes, 24, of Thousand Palms.

He was found guilty late Tuesday afternoon of the charges stemming from the shooting last July 9 in the 48000 block of La Playa Street, in which a man returned home after a night out and was met with gunfire. Prosecutors said Reyes and an unknown accomplice fired on the resident, who was not hit, and Reyes was inadvertently shot by his cohort.

The homeowner later found several items missing from his home. Fingerprints found on a bedroom window, which police said was broken to gain entry to the residence, linked Reyes to the crime, according to prosecutors.

Later that night, another homeowner found Reyes inside a storage shed in the back yard of a residence on Arica Drive, just east of La Playa Street, bleeding from a shoulder wound, and he was taken to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.

Reyes and his fiance, Bianca Leal, told police sent to the hospital that they had been returning to the Coachella Valley from a trip to Los Angeles when he got into an altercation with an unidentified man who shot him at a Moreno Valley gas station. Employees at the gas station could not confirm any such shooting ever took place, nor could shell casings be found, prosecutors said.

Reyes and Leal, 22, were arrested last November in Indio. She pleaded guilty last month to being an accessory and has a September sentencing date.