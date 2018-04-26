Bruce Wilcox – Assistant Secretary of Salton Sea Policy

Mr. Wilcox is an ecologist with over 20 years of experience in the environmental consulting industry. He has worked as a division and program manager as well as section leader for several large environmental and engineering consulting firms.

He has experience with management of large consulting teams developing CEQA/NEPA documentation, Endangered Species Act compliance, Clean Water Act and other environmental regulatory compliance. He is currently serving as the manager of IID’s environmental compliance program for the Quantification Settlement Agreement water transfer (QSA).