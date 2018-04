Dr. Edwin Briones – Respiratory Manager and Vascular Access Specialist

Dr. Ed Briones is an experienced Supervisor with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital & health care industry.

Skilled in Mathematical Modeling, Analytical Skills, Requirements Analysis, Credit Analysis, and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA). Strong healthcare services professional with a Doctor of Law (J.D.) in progress. Focused in Health Law from William Howard Taft University.