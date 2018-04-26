Dr. Ryan Sinclair – Loma Linda University School of Public Health

Dr. Ryan Sinclair is an assistant professor in the Center for Community Resilience at the Loma Linda University School of Public Health. He is an environmental microbiologist who has projects in wastewater, stormwater, household hygiene, and food safety.

His projects use a citizen science approach with community organizations in the Coachella Valley and other areas of Southern California. Dr. Sinclair worked as a post-doc in the National Research Council Associateship program, then research scientist at the University of Arizona Water Village.

He has a PhD in water quality from Tulane University, a Masters of Public Health from Loma Linda University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology from Brigham Young University.