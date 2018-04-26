Eduardo Garcia – California’s 56th Assembly District

Eduardo Garcia proudly represents California’s 56th Assembly District. In March of 2015 Garcia was appointed to chair the Select Committee on Renewable Energy Development and Restoration of the Salton Sea.

As Chair of the select committee, Garcia will examine the opportunities and challenges surrounding development of renewable energy projects and the implementation of environmental restoration plans of the Salton Sea area.

The Salton Sea remains one of the Assembly Member’s top priorities. In his first term he was successful in securing $80.5 million in the State Budget to fund Salton Sea restoration and mitigation projects; such as dust suppression, wetland and habitat recovery.