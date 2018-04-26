Humberto Lugo – Air Monitoring Manager, Comité Civico Del Valle, Inc.

Humberto Lugo’s is a community organizer & advocate for environmental justice communities . Today he is the lead coordinator for the largest community based air monitoring network in the US called IVAN Air at the Comite Civico del Valle in the Salton Sea Air Basin, engaging and partnering with communities, academics and government throughout CA and the nation by way of citizen science.

In an effort to affect change he works on policy regarding issues of air quality, climate change, natural resources, land use and zero emission technologies. He serves as a policy advocate with multiple organizations including La Union Hace La Fuerza, California Environmental Justice Coalition, Moving Forward Network and serves on advisories committed to environmental justice including South Coast AQMD EJ Community Advisory Council.