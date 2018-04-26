Locals Celebrate National Golf Day

There seems to be a National day for just about everything. Today, April 26, is National Golf Day.

On this day, golf’s leading organizations go to Washington, D.C., to educate our country’s lawmakers about the game’s significant impact since the modern game was developed in Scotland from the middle ages and onwards.

The US Golf Economy Report, released on Tuesday, shows golf is on a 22 percent rise as the industry supported $191.9b in total annual activity, including 1.89 million jobs and $58.7b in wages and benefits in 2017.

The Coachella Valley is home to over 100 golf courses and a major stop on the LPGA and PGA Tour. Even in the desert heat, the driving ranges and courses are still busy and attract people from around the world.

“There’s a great variety of courses here for all skill sets and the prices go accordingly,” Orange county resident Tom Johnson explained. “You meet some people with clubs and memberships and you get into courses you’ve never in your wildest dreams would think you would play.”

The weather conditions are a main attraction to golf in the Coachella Valley.

“Well you can always get out,” Sam Patel who is visiting from Birmingham, England said. “There’s never an excuse to stay inside which is great.”

The game comes has many attractive features to it as well.

“The fact that you can improve,” Desert Hot Springs resident Juan Ramirez said. “It’s just you and the ball.”

“You’re not really having to worry about what you’re doing for the team,” Orange County resident Kristi Johnson explained. “You know, you’re just competing against how well you did the day before, so I like that.”

Golf is simply a game enjoyed by all ages.

“It’s just really fun to play,” Blake Ventura, a 7-year-old First Tee of the Coachella Valley member, said.