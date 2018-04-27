‘Double Dare’ Reboot Coming to Nickelodeon This Summer

On your mark, get set, reboot! “Double Dare” is coming back to Nickelodeon in a brand-new series. So, what will it be: Answer the question or take a physical challenge?

The iconic game show from the 1990s will return summer 2018 with 40 new episodes. Viewers can expect appearances from folks from the show’s past, longtime fans and today’s hottest celebrities. “Double Dare” originally aired from 1986-1993 on Nickelodeon with Marc Summers as host. It returned in 2000 as “Double Dare 2000” with Jason Harris as host.

The network celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016 with a special episode and a live edition of the game show shot at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Double Dare was the show for a particular generation,” Summers said in a statement when the special was announced. “For the kids of the ’80s and ’90s, they laughed and learned, and got messy in the process. Thirty years later, I believe it’s still the gold standard.”

The new “Double Dare,” like the original, features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical stunts and ultimately going into the infamous obstacle course. Yes, the human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer and the iconic “Double Dare” nose will return. Contestants will be announced at a later date.

“Double Dare” is just the latest Nickelodeon series to make a comeback on the small screen. The network brought “Legends of the Hidden Temple” back as a TV movie, aired a “Hey Arnold” movie, and has TV movies for “Invader Zim” and “Rocko’s Modern Life” in the works.