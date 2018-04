KMIR Cares: Shoopy Scramble

May is skin cancer awareness month and every year, the first Monday in May is designated as Melanoma Monday. One local man has made it his life’s mission to educate every member of our desert community about the dangers of unprotected sun exposure.

He has passionately raised money for the past six years to help locals with free screenings and treatment. Why? Well, his scars tell the story.