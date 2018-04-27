Tourism Season Expected To Linger Into Summer

In past years, the desert usually slows down around this time. Traffic eases up, snowbirds go home and a lot of restaurants close their doors for the summer. But according to people in the hospitality industry, this year could be an exception.

“I just wanted to come for the weekend, get some sun. We have snow still in Denver,” said Colorado resident Eli Mcintyre.

Hoteliers say the end of the season events always draw big numbers.

“We’re at one hundred percent. Fully booked. Turning guests away actually,” said Maurice Minno, co-owner of the Hacienda At Warm Sands.

“The average rate for my hotel has been through the roof. We called it the Beyonce Bounce,” said Palm Mountain Resort and Spa general manager Tim Ellis.

According to hotel managers, the Coachella Valley used to be a secondary vacation spot. These days it has become a top pick for people all over the world.

“There is so much turmoil around the world that sunny, safe places are hard to find on the maps,” said Ellis.

“We get guest from Europe, we get guests from Asia. They love the summer temperatures here in Palm Springs,” Minno said.

“Europe is becoming stronger and stronger and stronger,” Ellis said.

Hoteliers say the boost in tourism is also the result of extra money pockets this year.

“Our business really mirrors the economy and we’ve had a great economy this last year,” said Minno.

The trend started a few years ago. But 2017 year was a banner year.

“My hotel last summer in July ran nearly an 80 percent occupancy for the month,” said Ellis.

But to those who visit, numbers don’t matter. It’s all about the destination.

“It’s a little kind of vintage spot. And just kind of feels like going back in time to when things were a little slower,” said Mcintyre.