Fire Rips Through Stagecoach Parking Lot, Destroying Three RV’s

Festival goers attending Stagecoach were shocked to see three RV’s fully engulfed in flames as they entered the Empire Polo Club on Friday afternoon.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a Recreational Vehicle fire at Monroe Street and Avenue 51 in Indio.

The first arriving engine company reported two RV’s fully involved with fire.

Nearly a dozen fire fighters responded to the incident.

Fire fighters contained the fire to two RV’s and a third RV was damaged.

There were no injuries reported.

UPDATE – Three RV’s were destroyed and a fourth sustained moderate fire damage.