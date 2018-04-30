Celebrities and Former Professional Athletes Hit Links for 2nd Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic

From Hollywood celebrities to former professional athletes, it was a star-studded day in the Coachella Valley.

Award winning actor Anthony Anderson, who most recently stars on Television sitcom “Black-ish”, hosted his 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Classic at BIGHORN Golf Club in Palm Desert.

Nearly fifty celebrities and former professional athletes hit the links to raise funds for the Anthony Anderson Family Foundation, which benefits the American Diabetes Association, LA Mission and Boys and Girls Club of America.