Corey Seager is Out for Season for Tommy John Surgery

Two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted.

The team recalled Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Oklahoma City and Seager has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right UCL sprain.

Seager was dealing with the issue throughout the course of the 2017 season. He declined to undergo surgery after the conclusion of the World Series, but instead opted for rest to rehab the injury.

This is a devastating blow to the reigning NL penant winners. The Dodgers are currently 12-15 and in fourth place in the NL West.

This is a breaking story. We’ll continue to update.