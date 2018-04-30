LAPD Announces $50,000 Reward in Girl’s Shooting Death at Burger Stand

A $50,000 reward was announced Monday for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was shot as she waited with her mother outside a hamburger stand in South Los Angeles.

Hannah Bell was fatally wounded about 9 p.m. Friday at the Best Burger hamburger stand near 77th Street and Western Avenue and died at a hospital.

The reward was announced at a mid-morning news conference at the crime scene that was attended by the girl’s mother.

“It was wrong to take my daughter, she was innocent,” Samantha Mays said. “I just need him to come forth — the young man that has done this to my daughter. It would be best for you to just come forward; maybe it would be easier on you if you just give in and take your punishment like you deserve.”

A male suspect wearing a black hoodie was last seen leaving the location on foot, southbound on Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said they have not determined a motive for the killing.

The reward was offered by the Los Angeles City Council for information leading to the identity, arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.