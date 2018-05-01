Conservatives Turn in 940,000 Signatures for Anti-Gas Tax Initiative

An effort by California conservatives to repeal a recent increase in gas taxes and vehicle registration is ramping up.

Supporters on Monday turned in more than 940,000 signatures to put the question before voters in November. That comes just days after state transportation officials announced $2.6 billion in mass transit improvements funded in part by the tax hikes.

The initiative is a key part of the 2018 election strategy for Republicans, who face the prospect of having no GOP candidates for governor or U.S. Senate at the top of the ticket. Democrats, meanwhile, are expected to be highly motivated by opposition to President Donald Trump.

A coalition of local governments, labor unions and construction contractors warns the initiative would jeopardize construction projects around the state.

