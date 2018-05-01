Government of Mexico Selects Coachella Mayor for Prestigious Award

Coachella Mayor Steven A. Hernandez is the recipient of the 2018 Ohtli Award, the highest recognition given by the Mexican government for contributions to the development of the Mexican community abroad.

Members of the Consulate of Mexico of San Bernardino, along with Ambassador Juan Carlos Mendoza, the director general for the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, will bestow the award in a ceremony at Coachella City Hall Council Chambers, 1515 Sixth Street, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 6.

“I am humbled to be chosen for this award,” Hernandez said. “I join my entire Council in advocating for our community and its residents, who have the right to educational opportunities, medical care and a safe city where they can earn a fair wage and support their families.”

The award recognizes those whose strength, dedication and hard work benefit the migrant community in the United States. Hernandez, a Coachella native, followed an inspirational path from farmworker to public servant, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees along the way. The City Council takes pride in the recognition of one of our public officials and is honored to celebrate this award with Mayor Hernandez.