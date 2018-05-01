Man Who Tried Drowning Himself Sues Rescuers That Saved Him

A Virginia man who reportedly suffered a bipolar episode and tried to drown himself in a pool is suing the police officers and lifeguard who pulled him out of the water.

The lawsuit filed Friday by 23-year-old Mateusz Fijalkowski says he was left underwater for more than two minutes. He says eight police officers watched and stopped a lifeguard from jumping in to save him.

The Fairfax County Police Department says officers acted appropriately to save Fijalkowski and protect themselves and the lifeguard from a disturbed person, according to The Washington Post.

Fijalkowski says he’s suing because the 2016 incident left him with more than $100,000 in medical bills.

At the time of the incident, Fijalkowski says he had never suffered any mental health episodes. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.