Palm Desert Baseball Clinches Share of DVL Title On Senior Night

There is no stopping Palm Desert’s bats this season. The Aztecs baseball team celebrated their senior night on Tuesday defeating Cathedral City 13-1. The win clinched Palm Desert at least a share of the DVL title as the Aztecs improve to 10-0 in league play.

University of Southern California commit Jonny Cuevas took the win for the Aztecs pitching 5 of the 7 innings.