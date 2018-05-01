Police Chase Possible Kidnap Suspect in Motor Home

A possibly armed kidnapping suspect led police on a police chase on Southern California freeways in a motor home with two children inside, police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, drove the RV north on the Golden State Freeway through Santa Clarita about 55 mph with police cars trailing behind. The RV was a Dolphin 2740, complete with bicycles clamped on the back.

CHP Officer Siara Lund said there are possibly two children in the vehicle and the driver is possibly armed.

The man was first reported to authorities to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station around 9:30 a.m. The initial call involved “criminal threats.”

There was a pursuit for a short time, which was terminated for reasons that are not immediately clear.

Another police agency spotted the mobile home Tuesday afternoon and the chase was on around the streets of Hollywood and onto the 101 Ventura Freeway.

The chase transitioned to the 170 North which turns into the 5 Freeway.