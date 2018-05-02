Day care claims 1-year-old’s injuries were caused by another child

Taylor Griffin told WISH that her 13-month-old son Jesse had to be hospitalized at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health after an incident at KiddieGarden day care.

“I’m at a loss for words. I’m upset,” Griffin said.

A day care worker called her Monday around 2:30 p.m. to say her son’s face was swollen. Griffin quickly drove to the day care, where she called for police and an ambulance herself.

Workers claimed the injuries were caused by another child at the facility, a 2-year-old girl. The owner told WISH that a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the boy injured.

“It shouldn’t have happened if it was a 2-year-old. It shouldn’t have happened if it was an adult,” Griffin said. “It shouldn’t have happened if it was a 2-year-old under the care of an adult.”

Griffin said, “it was negligence,” even if it was a child who caused her son’s injuries.

The day care owner is reportedly cooperating with police and released a statement, reading: “We are deeply saddened by what took place,” and “our hearts go out to Jesse and his family.”