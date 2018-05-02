Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Two Women in Car

A 23-year-old Riverside man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down two women in a car parked on the west end of the city.

Daniel Garcia was booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, the attack happened just after midnight near the intersection of Alhambra and Cypress avenues, in the La Sierra Hills area.

Railsback said a woman called 911 reporting that her brother had “just shot two people,” and patrol officers converged on the location moments later. They found the victims, whose identities have not been released, in a parked car, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately detained Garcia, who was allegedly found in possession of a handgun, Railsback said.

He did not disclose a possible motive for the killings or disclose whether Garcia knew the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Mike Medici at (951) 353-7104.