Sandra Bullock’s Stalker Found Dead After SWAT Standoff at La Crescenta Home

A man previously convicted of stalking actress Sandra Bullock was found dead inside a La Crescenta home Wednesday following an hourslong standoff with SWAT officers. The man died of a self-inflicted injury, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The standoff began after Los Angeles police attempted to serve a warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Harmony Place. The man barricaded himself inside a building in the back of the property, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Details about the investigation involving the warrant were not immediately available. Detectives with the LAPD Fugitive Warrant Section went to the home at about 7 a.m. SWAT personnel were requested after the man refused to leave the residence.

The man claimed that he had a weapon and threatened to kill them, authorities said.

Crisis negotiators tried for 5 hours to coax the man out of the house, but he wouldn’t respond. Eventually, they went inside and found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted injury – which police say was not a gunshot.

Joshua James Corbett, 42, was convicted of breaking into the West LA home of Sandra Bullock in 2014. He’d been sentenced to 5 years probation and treatment at a mental health facility. A 10-year protective order was also issued – keeping him away from the Oscar-winning actress.

NBC4 reached out to Sandra Bullock’s attorney who said he was unaware of the situation.

Harmony Place is still shut down near the crime scene.