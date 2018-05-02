Shadow Hills High School Names Ryan Towner Head of Boys’ Basketball

Shadow Hills High School welcomes Ryan Towner as the next head coach of the Shadow Hills High School boys’ basketball program.

A 2004 Cathedral City graduate, Towner has been coaching basketball in the Coachella Valley for the last 12 years. Previously, he coached at Palm Springs High School as an assistant coach of six consecutive varsity Desert Valley League championship teams under Dennis Zink. Coach Towner has most recently been the director of Desert Storm Youth Basketball, a non-profit organization based in the Coachella Valley that trains girls and boys ages 8 through 18.

Shadow Hills welcomes Coach Towner and looks forward to the excitement and dedication he will bring to the boys’ basketball program.