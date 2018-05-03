Coachella Valley Consumers Anxious Over Contaminated Food Products

Green leaf lettuce, no problem. Red leaf lettuce, you’re good. But when it comes to romaine. You want to be careful. The first reported death from an E. Coli outbreak in Yuma, Arizona has a lot of customers feeling nervous.

“It really has affected me and I just think twice about buying it,” said Cathedral City Resident Linda Burns.

“I always try to buy local products if I can because I know because I have more assurance that those products will be safe to eat,” said Palm Springs resident Lionel Cone.

At Jensen’s Finest Foods in Palm Springs, Produce Manager Robert Perez says his assurance comes from the produce suppliers, who are now slapping a label on their boxes to assure grocery stores that the product is grown in California and not in Yuma, Arizona.

“If there is a problem our supplier lets us know right away and if there is, we’ll pull it off the shelf. We rely on them a lot to inform us.”

“Sometimes people call and ask and we let them know its California. That’s all we’re getting,” Perez said.

Prepackaged romaine lettuce is also a concern among consumers.

California health officials are now warning people not to eat oysters from British Columbia because of a Norovirus outbreak. That’s why you won’t find any at Jensen’s.

“We will not stock that product until they give us the okay to re-order that,” said Jensen’s Assistant Meat Manager, Marcos Gill.

Ralph’s parents company Kroger is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of ground beef because it might be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. A spokesperson for Kroger said currently there are no contaminated packages on their shelves, but warn that if you have frozen JBS USA ground beef in your freezer, you should throw it away.

“One needs to be careful, obviously,” said Cone.