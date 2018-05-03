Help Sought to Find Teen Who Went Missing Taking Out the Trash

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old boy who went missing near his south Los Angeles home.

Daniel Marquis Bell was last seen about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday when he went to take out the trash near the rear of his home in the 2800 block of West Vernon Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“Daniel is a straight-A student and has not been diagnosed with any mental illnesses,” a police statement said.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 98 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red sweater, a red shirt, black/white/gray camouflage pants, and blue slippers.

Anyone seeing him was urged to call Southwest Station detectives, at (213) 485-2585 or (213) 485-2196; the Southwest Station watch commander at (213) 485-2582; or (877) LAPD-247.