Pete Carlson’s Athlete of the Week: Akemi Von Scherr

On the track, Akemi Von Scherr leaves runners in the dust. Get her in the pool, she makes quite the splash.

The young La Quinta sophomore was up against the best at Desert Valley League swim finals. But that didn’t faze her.

“I don’t really think about what’s around me,” Von Scherr said. “I kind of just focus on myself and think of myself being the only one in the pool.”

Akemi won the 200-freestyle with an almost seven-second lead, defeating the events winner the past three years in a talked about matchup.

“It’s crazy,” La Quinta girls’ swim head coach Stephanie Henderson said. “We only have two records left that haven’t been broken and she’s gotten all of them so far. She’s really a talented, versatile swimmer, and really dedicated to what she does.”

Akemi’s 200-freestyle time of 1:53:33 broke the record time set by Coach Stephanie back in 2006. Von Scherr shyly smiled when asked if she knew she broke her coaches record.

“Yeah I did, but that was a good record Stephanie.”

“Yeah, she smashed it.” Coach Stephanie said.