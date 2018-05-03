Seven Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Gang Sweep

On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 1:00 P.M. the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a suppression patrol in Desert Hot Springs. The operation was carried out with the assistance of Gang Task Force Regions 2 and 4 to combat recent gang crime in the city.

During the operation Gang Task Force Officers arrested seven subjects for various offenses including vehicle theft, possession of narcotics for sales and possession of brass knuckles. The following subjects were booked at Larry Smith Detention Center in Banning:

Gilberto Salazar , 42 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Vehicle Theft.

, 42 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Vehicle Theft. Cassey Fite , 27 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales and Violation of Parole.

, 27 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales and Violation of Parole. Darold Ballard , 46 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.

, 46 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant. Julian Barela , 34 of Desert Hot Springs arrested for Possession of Brass Knuckles.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer James at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601.