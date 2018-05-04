Vector Control Warns of Invasive Mosquitoes this Summer

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is warning valley residents about the possible growth of an invasive mosquito species.

Researchers with the district said in the past few years, 3 non-native mosquito species have rampantly spread throughout the state. And they are capable of transmitting several viruses including dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika.

In the Coachella Valley, the Aedes Aegypti mosquito is identified as one of those invasive species and experts have a few tips to protect you, your family and your pets.

Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Laboratory Manager Jennifer Henke advised checking your yard for standing water and report black and white daytime mosquito biting to the District.

For more information visit CVMVCD.ORG.