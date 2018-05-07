Border Patrol Discovers Drugs in Three Separate Events

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized narcotics in three separate incidents over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on May 4, shortly after 3 p.m., when a truck approached the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 Checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle, and agents referred the driver to secondary for further inspection.

Agents conducted a thorough inspection and discovered 70 wrapped bundles hidden in the rear quarter panels of the vehicle. The packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 76.4 pounds with an estimated value of $252,120. Agents arrested the woman driver, who is a United States citizen. The woman, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

The second incident occurred on May 5, around 4:15 p.m., when agents conducted an immigration inspection on a Greyhound bus. Agents noticed an unclaimed bag in the overhead compartment of the bus.

Upon inspection, agents discovered two bundles of heroin inside with a total weight of 9.8 ounces, valued at $12,767. Through further investigation, agents were able to identify a male United States citizen who had brought the bag onboard the bus, but failed to identify the bag as his. Agents arrested the man.

The man and narcotics were turned over to the Imperial Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team.

The third incident occurred on May 6, when agents referred the driver of a sedan to secondary for further inspection at the Highway 86 checkpoint. In secondary agents discovered 19 packages hidden inside the firewall of the sedan. The contents of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the narcotics was 11.5 pounds with a value of $38,000. Agents arrested the man identified as a United States citizen. Agents turned him over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the methamphetamine.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has seized more than 595.18 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 46.71 pounds of heroin.