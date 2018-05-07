CIF-SS Postseason Fate Revealed for Six Local Boys’ Tennis Teams

The end of the 2017-2018 school year is near which means playoffs are here for spring sports. The CIF-Southern Section boys’ tennis bracket was released Monday afternoon with 6 local teams moving on to postseason play.

2018 Wild Card CIF-SS Boys’ Tennis Bracket, Tuesday, May 8th

D3: Indio at Vista Murrieta

D5: Citrus at Desert Hot Springs

2018 CIF-SS Boys’ Tennis Bracket, Wednesday, May 9th

D1: Palm Desert at Redlands

D2: Xavier Prep at Los Osos

D2: Palm Springs at Great Oak

D4: Segerstorm/Tarbut V Torah at Rancho Mirage