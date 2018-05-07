KMIR Cares: Bottomless Books

Sometimes, it takes the youngest of hearts to know how to help the youngest in need. Thanks to the beautiful and generous grown up hearts of Jill and Barry Golden, their dream of creating a Loma Linda Children’s Clinic in Indio has now been realized.

Hundreds of East Valley children need medical attention will now be helped. What they didn’t expect though, was for these guys to walk through the door.

Meet some pretty impressive junior philanthropists! These young Valley students know a thing or two about what it takes to make kids feel better!