Palm Springs Power Raises Close to $2,000 for Youth Athletics

It was a night of dancing and dining out in Palm Springs for Palm Springs POWER’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” dinner and silent auction with proceeds going towards families and players who struggle to afford participating in sports.

“I was a kid that grew up without very much so my experience with people helping me get through athletics growing up combined with The SD Project is just the perfect opportunity to fundraise money for local youth athletics.” POWER manager Casey Dill said.

The SD Project is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization created to bring hope to struggling children in our sports communities throughout the U.S and abroad.

The fundraiser was hosted KMIR Sports Reporter Amy Zimmer at Pete’s Hideaway in Palm Springs. Entertainment included Prince Fleet Easton and a silent auction. Close to $2,000 was raised.

“They do such a great job out here,” former MLB scout Denny Henderson said. “They have a lot of college kids. (The POWER) keeps them close to home so they can progress in their careers and still take classes. They’ve got a first-class facility. It used to be home to the Los Angeles Angels. They just do a great job here in Palm Springs.”

The Palm Springs POWER is gearing up for their 15th season after becoming back-to-back So Cal Collegiate Baseball League champions under skipper Casey Dill. Opening day is June 1st.