Photos: Dramatic Images Show Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupt

Houses were destroyed and over 1,000 people evacuated from Leilani Estates and nearby communities in Pahoa, Hawaii, as lava spewed hundreds of feet into the air as the volcano Kilauea erupted. Lava, steam and toxic gases spread around 387,500 square feet as of May 6, with more magma in the system that may still erupt, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The lava lake bubbles at the summit of Kilauea near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 6, 2018. Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 people.

Lava erupts from a fissure on Luana Street after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018, in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa. The governor declared a local state of emergency near the volcano after it erupted following a magnitude 5 earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents.

Residents jam a street after being allowed to briefly return home to check on belongings and pets in an evacuation zone near volcanic activity on Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

A river of lava consumes a car at Leilani Estates, Hawaii, on May 5, 2018.

Lava from a fissure slowly advances northeast on Hookapu Street after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

A column of robust, reddish-brown ash spews from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Friday, May 4, 2018.

This photo shows some of the 1990 lava flow from Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Kalapana, Hawaii.

A plume of volcanic gas mixed with smoke from fires caused by lava rises amid clouds in Hawaii’s Leilani Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

A fissure about 150 meters long produces lava on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Ash spews from the Pu’u O’o crater on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Lava pours across the road at Leilani and Kaupili Streets after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Friday, May 4, 2018.

A fissure produces lava after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

A crack in Pohoiki Road just east of Leilani Street on Saturday, May 5, 2018, after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano.

Plume mixes with clouds above Kilauea volcano’s Pu’u O’o crater on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Ash spews from the Pu’u O’o crater on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.