Texas Woman Wins $1.2M on $18 Kentucky Derby Bet

A Texas woman turned an $18 bet on the Kentucky Derby into a million bucks over the weekend.

On Saturday, the woman, revealed only as Margaret from Austin, picked the top five horses in the order they finished at Retama Park Race Track in Selma, which is located just about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio.

She won $1.2 million with her $18 “Pick 5” wager – picking five consecutive winners in Races 8-12 at Churchhill Downs, the racetrack said. The Derby was the final race.

To put the bet in perspective, Justify, the horse that won the race, won $1.4 million for his owners.

Retama Racing Director Steve Ross considers the win the “unicorn of wagers.”

It was the largest payout in the history of Retama Park.