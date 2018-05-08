Border Agents Arrest Brothers with Prior Convictions

Border Patrol agents arrested two brothers with prior convictions on Monday afternoon in Calexico.

At around 4:30 p.m., agents arrested the brothers after they were suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States. The men were later identified as Jesus Alvarez-Rabadan and Juan Carlos Alvarez, both of whom are Mexican nationals. Records checks revealed that both brothers had committed crimes in Yakima, Washington for which they both served time in prison.

Juan Carlos Alvarez served 21 months for Possession of a Firearm during a drug crime and served 60 months for Use of a Firearm during a drug crime. Jesus Alvarez-Rabadan, an aggravated felon and convicted rapist, was sentenced to 60 months minimum to life for Rape of a Child in Yakima.

Both men are being charged with violations of federal law.

“Both of these individuals are a menace to our communities,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim. “Thanks to the men and women of the Border Patrol, neither of these two individuals will get an opportunity to find their way back to a community like Yakima, Washington to victimize others.”

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has arrested 16 sex offenders.