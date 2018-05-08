California May Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes

The Golden State may soon make history for its use of the sun.

The California Energy Commission will vote on a plan Wednesday to become the first state to require that solar panels be built into new homes, condos and apartment buildings from 2020 onward.

There will be some exceptions, but for the most part, homebuilders would have to go green.

It comes with optimism, but also with a cost.

A similar law is already in place in San Francisco.

This plan would mandate that new homes, apartments, and condos up to three stories high would come with solar panels starting in 2020.

“I think it will add up front costs, but I think the projection in terms of long-term savings that we expect to exceed those costs make it something that would make housing more affordable for those homeowners and renters,” said C.J. Gabbe, assistant professor of environmental sciences in Santa Clara.

“We’re told there will be some exceptions made, like for new structures built in lots of shade. Right now, about one fifth of new homes are built with solar built in.”