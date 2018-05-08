Desert Hot Springs Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Cathedral City Crash

An 83-year-old man was killed and at least two others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle head-on crash in Cathedral City, police said Tuesday.

The Desert Hot Springs octogenarian was traveling on Mountain View Road, north of Varner Road, when his Cadillac veered into opposing traffic “for unknown reasons” and crashed head-on into a Plymouth about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna said.

The Cadillac’s driver, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene, and an unspecified number of passengers in the Plymouth were hospitalized with serious injuries, Luna said.

The driver of a Honda traveling in the direction of the crash scene managed to avoid the wreck, but in doing so, crashed the vehicle into a dirt embankment off the road, according to the commander. That driver was uninjured.